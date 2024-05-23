Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower sharply

Mumbai: Gold price depreciated sharply in Kerala today, on May 23, 2024. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 54,000, down by Rs 800 per 8 gram. Gold price declined by Rs 1280 in last three days.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7556.2 per gram down by Rs.1027. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6921.4 per gram down by Rs.941.The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.07%, whereas in the last month it has been -1.86%. The cost of silver is Rs.92980.0 per kg down by Rs.170 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat at Rs 72,575 per 10 gram, Rs 471 or 0.64% lower. Silver futures were down by nearly Rs 1,600 or 1.72% at Rs 91,415 per kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold held its ground at $2,377.48 per ounce. Bullion hit a record high of 2,449.89 on Monday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.6% at $2,378.20. Price of spot silver fell 0.7% to $30.56 per ounce, platinum was down 0.4% at $1,031.04 and palladium lost 1.5% at $985.00.