Fire breaks out at Chennai airport’s ATC tower

A fire broke out at the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower at Chennai Airport early on Thursday, but swift action by airport authorities prevented a major disaster. The fire ignited around 3:30 a.m. on the fourth floor of the ATC Tower, a critical facility responsible for controlling air traffic in and out of Chennai Airport. Operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the tower plays a crucial role in ensuring the safe takeoff and landing of flights.

Sources indicate that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit in a room on the fourth floor used for storing old and discarded materials. Fire tenders stationed at the airport quickly brought the blaze under control, ensuring that no flights were affected. Despite the prompt response, the incident has raised concerns about the safety and security protocols at the highly sensitive and secure ATC Tower.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched, and airport authorities are taking measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The incident underscores the importance of stringent safety measures in critical airport facilities to ensure the continuous and safe operation of air traffic control services.