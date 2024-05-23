Heavy rains cause waterlogging at Kozhikode MCH; Flooding in Kochi and Thrissur

Heavy rains on Wednesday night led to severe waterlogging at the Kozhikode Medical College, specifically flooding the IMCH (Institute of Maternal and Child Health) ward. This marked the first time in fifty years that water entered the building, inundating the ground floor and necessitating the relocation of children from certain wards. Hospital staff worked overnight, using three motor pumps to clear the water and clean the affected areas.

In Ernakulam district, parts of Cochin city experienced heavy flooding after the downpour. Major roads and several houses in Kochi were submerged, including the tech hub Infopark at Kakkanad, where extensive waterlogging affected the area. Additional flooding was reported in Kalamassery, Vytilla, MG Road, Kadavanthra, South Chittur, and the KSRTC bus stand. In Thrissur city, incessant rains led to the flooding of low-lying areas, including the ground floor of Aswini Hospital, which had to relocate its casualty unit. The premises of Guruvayoor Temple were also inundated due to clogged drains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for seven districts, forecasting intense rainfall in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. A yellow alert was issued for the remaining districts. The heavy rainfall is attributed to a cyclonic circulation over South Kerala, with a low-pressure system forming over the Southwest Bay of Bengal expected to intensify.