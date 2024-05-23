IAF lands C-130J aircraft using night vision goggles

In a significant advancement of its operational capabilities, the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully performed a Night Vision Goggles (NVG) aided landing of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at an Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in the Eastern sector. This milestone demonstrates the IAF’s commitment to enhancing its operational reach and defense preparedness, reinforcing the nation’s sovereignty. The landing, carried out under challenging conditions, highlights the proficiency and readiness of IAF personnel.

The IAF announced this achievement via a post on X (formerly Twitter), marking a pivotal moment in their ongoing efforts to expand capabilities. The C-130J aircraft, known for its versatility and advanced technology, demonstrated its strategic lift capabilities, which have been crucial in various missions, including operational joint training exercises, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and evacuation operations such as the airlift of stranded Indians in Ukraine.

The C-130J, inducted in February 2011, features advanced avionics, Short Take Off and Landing (STOL) capabilities, and systems enabling all-weather, day-night operations. Equipped with Night Vision Goggles, infrared thermal imagery, and integrated defensive systems, the aircraft has proven its effectiveness in challenging terrains and situations. Notable missions include the night evacuation from an unprepared airfield in Sudan and the first successful night landing at the Kargil airstrip, showcasing the exceptional capabilities of both the aircraft and the IAF pilots.