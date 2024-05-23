Jaundice outbreak in Ernakulam’s Vengoor infects 232

In Vengoor, Ernakulam district, 232 individuals are currently afflicted with jaundice, though health authorities assure the situation is under control. The Ernakulam District Medical Officer (DMO) reported to the Muvattupuzha Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) that there have been no new cases in the Panchayat. A magisterial inquiry conducted by the RDO to identify the cause of the outbreak is expected to present findings to the District Collector within five days.

The outbreak, which has spread in Vengoor’s Mudakuzha panchayats, prompted an investigation by the Muvattupuzha RDO on the District Collector’s orders. The RDO initially visited the affected areas to gather statements from residents. Subsequently, officials from various departments, including Health, Water Authority, Revenue, Police, and Local Government, as well as panchayat presidents, were summoned to provide additional evidence at the Muvattupuzha RDO office.

The jaundice outbreak began on April 17 with a case reported in a family in Vengoor Panchayat, Kaippally, followed by additional cases on April 19 in the 10th and 12th wards. Authorities traced the source of the outbreak to water from the Water Authority tank at Vakkuvally. Tragically, a woman named Karthyayani (51) from Kariyamburath House recently succumbed to jaundice in Perumbavoor.