Know how to check EPF balance through SMS, missed call

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is a social security organization under the Government of India’s Ministry of Labour and Employment. The Employees’ Provident Fund or EPF is a national savings scheme for working individuals.

An EPFO account is established and managed by employers for their salaried employees. Both the employee and the employer contribute equally to the EPFO account, which can be accessed upon retirement or when changing jobs.

Here is the process of how to check the EPF balance:

Steps To Check EPF Balance Through SMS:

You can check your updated EPF passbook by SMS which is EPFO’s free-of-cost SMS service.

Registered Members are allotted a Universal Account Number (UAN) and they can check the balance by messaging the number 7738299899 from the registered mobile number.

Checking EPF Balance Via SMS:

Open Messages on your phone and type in EPFOHO followed by your UAN number and the first three letters of your language preference. For instance, you need to type ENG for English.

Send the message to 7738299899.

Please note to send the message from the registered mobile number with your UAN. If the SMS is sent from another number, the EPFO will not reveal your PF balance.

Checking EPF Balance Using Missed Call:

Give a missed call to 9966044425 from the registered mobile number.

The EPFO will send your PF balance via text message.

How To Check Your UAN?

If one has forgotten his/her UAN, he/she can visit the portal unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in to check the number.

Click on the “Know your UAN” option on the main page.

Enter the details required like your EPF account number and member ID.

An authorisation PIN will be received.

Enter the PIN.

The UAN will be sent to your registered mobile number.

If your UAN has not been activated, you can click on ‘Activate Your UAN’ and follow the steps mentioned.