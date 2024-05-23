Mahindra & Mahindra launches XUV700 AX5 Select in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra launched the new AX5 Select (AX5 S) variant of the XUV700. It is offered at starting price of Rs 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select variant offers features like a skyroof, dual-26.03cm HD superscreen, push-button start/stop, and a 7-seater configuration.

Below are the updated Mahindra XUV700 prices (ex-showroom).

The e XUV700 can be had with two powertrain options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic torque converter unit.

Below are the top Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select features.

Skyroof

Dual HD 26.03 cm infotainment and 26.03 cm digital cluster screens

In-built navigation with native maps

Adrenox with 75+ connected features

Personalized greeting and safety alerts

Amazon Alexa built-in

Push button start

Wireless Android Auto

Wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility

AdrenoX Connect with 1-year free subscription

6 speakers with sound staging

3rd row AC

2nd-row seat with armrest and cup holder

2nd row 60:40 one-touch tumble

Flexible boot space (3rd row 50:50 split with recline)

LED DRL

2nd-row map lamps

Tilt-adjustable steering

Speed-sensitive door locks

Centre armrest with storage

Bottle holder in all doors

Adjustable headrest for all 4 window seats

Follow me home headlamps

Roof lamp for 1st and 2nd row

Micro-hybrid technology

ISOFIX

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Arrow-head LED tail lamps

Full-sized wheel covers