Mahindra & Mahindra launches XUV700 AX5 Select in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra launched the new AX5 Select (AX5 S) variant of the XUV700. It is offered at starting price of Rs 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select variant offers features like a skyroof, dual-26.03cm HD superscreen, push-button start/stop, and a 7-seater configuration.
Below are the updated Mahindra XUV700 prices (ex-showroom).
The e XUV700 can be had with two powertrain options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic torque converter unit.
Below are the top Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select features.
Skyroof
Dual HD 26.03 cm infotainment and 26.03 cm digital cluster screens
In-built navigation with native maps
Adrenox with 75+ connected features
Personalized greeting and safety alerts
Amazon Alexa built-in
Push button start
Wireless Android Auto
Wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility
AdrenoX Connect with 1-year free subscription
6 speakers with sound staging
3rd row AC
2nd-row seat with armrest and cup holder
2nd row 60:40 one-touch tumble
Flexible boot space (3rd row 50:50 split with recline)
LED DRL
2nd-row map lamps
Tilt-adjustable steering
Speed-sensitive door locks
Centre armrest with storage
Bottle holder in all doors
Adjustable headrest for all 4 window seats
Follow me home headlamps
Roof lamp for 1st and 2nd row
Micro-hybrid technology
ISOFIX
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Arrow-head LED tail lamps
Full-sized wheel covers
