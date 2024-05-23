Malaysia Masters 2024: PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals

Kuala Lumpur: In badminton, two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu advanced to the women’s singles quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament on Thursday. World No. 15 Sindhu, a former world champion, defeated Korea’s Sim Yu Jin in three games by ‘21-13, 12-21, 21-14’ in 59-minutes. This is Sindhu’s third win over the Korean world number 34.

Sindhu, seeded fifth, will next face top seed Han Yue. The Chinese had defeated her in their last meeting at the Asia badminton Championships in Ningbo last month. Sindhu, who last won a title in 2022 Singapore Open, has an overwhelming 5-1 head-to-head record against Han, who is now ranked world number 6.

Also Read: Acer launches Swift 14 AI laptop: Details

The mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy lost 9-21, 15-21 to top-seeded Malaysian pair of Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, while Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker went down 17-21, 11-21 to second-seeded Malaysians Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan in women’s doubles.