MEA reviews Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport cancellation

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is processing a request from the Karnataka government to cancel the diplomatic passport of suspended Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, sources confirmed. Revanna, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is embroiled in controversy following multiple allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for the revocation of Revanna’s diplomatic passport due to concerns about his departure from India shortly after the Lok Sabha elections in Hassan, his constituency. “The MEA has received a letter from the Karnataka government for the cancellation of MP Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport. This is being processed,” a source revealed.

Karnataka’s Home Minister G Parameshwara expressed frustration over the central government’s delayed response and highlighted an arrest warrant issued against Revanna by a Special Court for Elected Representatives based on an application by the SIT. Additionally, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted irregularities in Revanna’s use of his diplomatic passport, particularly his unauthorized travel to Germany.