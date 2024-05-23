Mercedes-Benz launches AMG S 63 E-Performance in India: Details

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz has launched the new AMG S 63 E-Performance in India. The car is offered at prices starting from Rs 3.30 crore (ex-showroom). This marks the return of the high-performance AMG S-class to the Indian market after a span of almost five years. The German car maker has also launched a limited run ‘Edition 1’ in the country. It is priced at Rs 3.80 crore (ex-showroom).

The S 63 E-Performance get the AMG-specific Panamericana grille with three-pointed logo at the centre, and a sportier bumper housing side skirts on each side finished in gloss black with a thin line of chrome. It has 21-inch forged AMG wheels and red brake callipers housed within the 21-inch wheels.

The seats are wrapped in AMG Exclusive Nappa leather. The car has a new AMG-specific dual-spoke steering wheel and red topstitching on the upholstery. The AMG S 63 E-Performance comes with a 12.8-inch MBUX infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an updated 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, 64-colour ambient lighting, a Burmester 3D surround sound system, and 4-zone climate control. Buyers can opt for a rear seat entertainment package, augmented reality heads-up display with 3D graphics, and executive lounge seats.

Powering the AMG S 63 E-Performance is a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine paired with plug-in-hybrid technology featuring a 13.1 kWh battery. The combined output from this powertrain stands at 791 bhp and 1,430 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are carried out by a 9-speed automatic gearbox which sends power to all four wheels via the 4Matic system.

The gearbox features a special ‘Race Start’ function that optimises launch. As for performance, the high-performance S-Class can clock a top speed of 250 kmph and can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. At the same time, it can run on pure EV mode for 33 km. Further, the luxury sports sedan benefits from a rear-axle steering with a maximum steering angle of 3.0 degrees.