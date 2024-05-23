Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz launched the Maybach GLS 600 in India. GLS is the SUV version of the S-Class. The Maybach GLS is the luxury version of the Maybach S-Class sedan. The SUV is priced at Rs 3.35 crore, ex-showroom.

The Maybach GLS 600 features a Maybach radiator grille, an upright star on the hood, air inlet grilles in the front apron with Maybach Pattern, Maybach-specific alloys and many more make up the Maybach accents.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS interior gets first-class individual seating, an extended centre console in a waterfall design, a refrigerated compartment at the rear, seats with a massage function, and more. The highlight is the Burmester surround sound system and the MBUX rear seat entertainment system. Other features include an MBUX with interior assistant, Guard 360 vehicle protection, ADAS Level 2 assistance, MULTIBEAM with adaptive high beam assistance, E-Active body control, keyless go, and parking package.

Powering the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is a 4.0-litre petrol engine that makes 550bhp and 730Nm of torque. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 4.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 250kmph.