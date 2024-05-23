Nirbhaya’s mother urges Delhi CM Kejriwal to ensure justice for Swati

Asha Devi, mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, has urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to support AAP MP Swati Maliwal, who accused one of his close aides of assault. Asha Devi emphasized the need for Kejriwal’s backing, highlighting Maliwal’s history of advocating for women’s rights as the former head of the Delhi Commission for Women. She implored the CM to ensure strict action against the accused, questioning the safety of ordinary women if a prominent figure like Maliwal is not safe.

Asha Devi called on CM Kejriwal to support his MP and ensure that “Swatiji gets justice,” pointing out that AAP came to power in Delhi by channeling public outrage following the Nirbhaya case. She urged Kejriwal to take action against the accused, emphasizing his role as the chief minister and self-proclaimed protector of Delhi’s people. In response, Swati Maliwal expressed gratitude for Asha Devi’s support, noting her long battle for justice and her past backing during Maliwal’s hunger strike to punish child rapists.

The accusations against Kejriwal’s personal assistant, Bibhav Kumar, by Maliwal have ignited a political controversy. Maliwal alleged that Kumar had physically assaulted her at the chief minister’s residence on May 13. CM Kejriwal, who had initially remained silent, called for a fair investigation, acknowledging two versions of the event. Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi has accused Maliwal of being part of a BJP conspiracy against Kejriwal, further fueling the political tensions.