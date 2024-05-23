Proposal for liquor sales in IT parks; Kerala assembly panel approves

Kerala’s Legislative Committee has endorsed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s proposal to allow liquor sales within the state’s IT parks. This decision marks the continuation of the Pinarayi government’s strategy to attract foreign companies by permitting liquor sales in IT parks, despite facing significant controversy. The initiative, introduced during Pinarayi’s second term, saw an amendment proposed by the Excise Minister in the Legislative Assembly, which has now gained approval from the legislative committee. Originally, the Excise Commissioner recommended IT park authorities manage liquor sales, but the legislative committee modified this to allow park promoters to hold the license, with the option to outsource management if necessary. This amendment indirectly benefits bar owners, who initially opposed the decision, fearing a decline in sales.

Despite objections from the Opposition, the government assured that the ultimate responsibility would lie with the promoter, even if management is outsourced. The initiative will see the issuance of FL 4C licenses in IT parks, operating on a club model where company employees become members. The license fee is set at Rs 20 lakhs, with bars permitted to operate from 11 am to 11 pm. Once approved by the assembly committee and the withdrawal of the election code of conduct, notifications will be issued, and licenses promptly granted upon receiving applications.