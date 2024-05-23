Rain: Four dead in Kerala; IMD issues red alert

Torrential rains in Kerala have claimed four lives, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for five districts—Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) reported that these fatalities occurred due to various rain-related incidents. Initially, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam were under an orange alert, which was later upgraded to a red alert due to predictions of extremely heavy rainfall.

A red alert signifies the likelihood of receiving over 20 cm of rain in 24 hours, while an orange alert indicates very heavy rain of 11 to 20 cm, and a yellow alert forecasts heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm. Currently, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad are on orange alert, whereas Kannur and Kasaragod remain on yellow alert. The heavy rains have caused flooding in parts of Cochin city and low-lying areas of Thrissur. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to high wave forecasts along the Kerala coast from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod.

In response to the continuous heavy rains, the Health Department Directorate has opened a state control room to coordinate epidemic prevention activities and address queries from health workers and the public. Health Minister Veena George stated that this control room aims to enhance the coordination of health-related efforts and support the community during the ongoing weather crisis.