South Indian mutton soup recipe

Ingredients:

– 500 grams mutton pieces with bones

– 1 onion, finely chopped

– 2 tomatoes, chopped

– 2 green chilies, slit

– 1-inch piece of ginger, finely chopped

– 4-5 garlic cloves, minced

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 teaspoon fennel seeds

– 1 teaspoon black peppercorns

– 2-3 cloves

– 2-3 cardamom pods

– 1-inch cinnamon stick

– 1 bay leaf

– Salt to taste

– 1 tablespoon oil

– Coriander leaves for garnishing

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a pressure cooker or large pot. Add cumin seeds, fennel seeds, black peppercorns, cloves, cardamom pods, cinnamon stick, and bay leaf. Saute for a minute until fragrant.

2. Add chopped onions, green chilies, ginger, and garlic. Saute until the onions turn translucent.

3. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and mushy.

4. Now, add the mutton pieces to the cooker. Mix well and saute for a few minutes until the mutton pieces are lightly browned.

5. Add salt to taste and mix well.

6. Pour enough water to cover the mutton pieces. Close the pressure cooker lid and cook for about 4-5 whistles or until the mutton is tender and cooked through.

7. Once the pressure releases naturally, open the cooker and check the consistency of the soup. If it’s too thick, add some hot water to adjust the consistency.

8. Check for seasoning and adjust salt if needed.

9. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.

Enjoy your flavorful South Indian Mutton Soup! You can serve it as an appetizer or along with steamed rice or crusty bread for a wholesome meal.