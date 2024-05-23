Steps to update address on Aadhaar Card

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

Here are several methods for updating the address on an Aadhaar card:

Steps to Change Address on Aadhaar Card:

Step 1: The first step is to go to the official UIDAI website: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Enter the Aadhaar number and the registered mobile number. Once done, click on ‘Send OTP’.

Step 3: Users will receive an OTP on their registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and then click on ‘Log in’.

Step 4: A new page will appear, scroll and locate the ‘Address Update’ option.

Step 5: Select ‘Update Aadhaar Online’

Step 6: Upon completion, the user will be directed to the ‘How it works?’ page. Here, they are encouraged to review all the steps meticulously.

Step 7: Next, users should select ‘Process to Update Aadhaar’. This action will redirect them to a page where they can choose the fields they wish to modify. Since the focus is on updating the address, users should click on the option related to the address.

Step 8: Within the address option, users will find their current address mentioned. They are required to enter the new address in the ‘Details to be Updated’ section below.

Step 9: After inputting the new address, users must upload all the necessary documents supporting the Aadhaar card address change.

Step 10: If any further edits are required, users will be directed to a preview page where they can make final adjustments.

Step 11: Upon completing the modifications, users should click ‘Next’. They will then receive a Service Request Number (SRN), which they should keep for future reference.

Step 12: Finally, you will be prompted to pay a fee of Rs 50 for uploading the necessary Aadhaar card address change documents.