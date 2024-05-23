Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end at record high

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended at all-time high on Thursday, May 23, 2024. At close, BSE Sensex was up 1,196.98 points or 1.61 percent at 75,418.04. NSE Nifty settled at 22,967.70 , up 369.90 points or 1.64 percent.

Biggest gainers included Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, L&T, M&M. Top losers were Sun Pharma, Power Grid Corp, Hindalco, Coal India and NTPC.

Nifty Midcap 100 index also touched fresh high of 52,452.65, intraday; closing at 52,418.55, up 0.48 percent. BSE Midcap index up 0.5 percent and Smallcap index up 0.3 percent. Except metal and pharma, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with auto, bank and capital goods up 2 percent each.

Of a total of 3,925 stocks that were traded today, 1,774 advanced, while 2,028 stocks declined; 123 stocks remained unchanged. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 216, and those that hit a 52-week low was 27. In addition, 254 stocks traded in the upper circuit, while 240 hit the lower circuit.