Tata Communications and Cisco launch cloud-based Webex Calling solution

Tata Communications and Cisco have enhanced their partnership by launching Webex Calling with cloud Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) for businesses in India. This new service, named Webex Calling by Tata Communications, integrates Cisco’s Webex Calling with Tata Communications’ GlobalRapide cloud voice services. It’s among the first services of its kind in India, designed to provide enterprises with improved connectivity and collaboration capabilities without needing upfront investments in server hardware.

Webex Calling is a globally accessible business phone system with over 14 million users worldwide, now tailored for the Indian market. It aims to enhance enterprises’ communication infrastructure, ensuring compliance with Indian regulations. The solution also includes access to the full Webex Suite, featuring meetings, messaging, webinars, and AI-driven innovations like audio intelligence and HD voice with AI call summaries. It offers advanced features such as multi-line support, virtual lines, attendant consoles, and analytics, along with new 9,800 series phones and support for third-party devices.

Cisco India and SAARC President Daisy Chittilapilly highlighted that Webex Calling addresses the heightened need for seamless, secure, and reliable collaboration due to hybrid work models. The solution simplifies cloud transitions for businesses with its flexible migration options and AI-powered tools. Tata Communications’ Senior Vice President, Arijit Bonnerjee, emphasized the dedicated capability for both national enterprises and global MNCs in India. The GlobalRapide platform already serves over 500,000 global users and manages 12 billion voice minutes annually, connecting businesses to major cloud providers and serving 300 Fortune 500 companies.