UK general election set for July 4

On Wednesday, Rishi Sunak, Britain’s first Prime Minister of Indian heritage, announced that the UK’s general election will be held on July 4. Speaking from 10 Downing Street amidst heavy rain, Sunak confirmed the summer poll and that Parliament would soon be dissolved after he formally informed King Charles III of the election timeline. This announcement follows predictions of a challenging election for the Conservative Party, with opinion polls favoring the Opposition Labour Party after recent electoral successes.

Sunak, who assumed office in October 2022, highlighted his achievements as finance minister during the COVID lockdowns and his tenure as Prime Minister. He emphasized the economic stability he brought during challenging times and pledged to continue protecting the country. Sunak urged voters to build on the progress made and avoid regressing to uncertainty, positioning the election as a choice for Britain’s future direction.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer welcomed the election announcement, advocating for stability and a fresh start. He called on voters to “stop the chaos” and support Labour to rebuild the country, promising to serve working people and transform Britain. The announcement came amid heightened speculation about an imminent election, with Sunak sticking to his promise of a second-half-of-the-year election and using positive economic news, like a significant drop in inflation, to bolster his campaign.