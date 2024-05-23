Union government changes driving icence rules: Details

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has revised driving licence rules in the country. The new rules will be in effective from June 1.

As per the new rules, individuals will no longer need to undergo a driving test at the Government Regional Transport Office (RTO). Private driving schools will be authorised to conduct tests and provide the necessary certificates for obtaining a driving license. The documentation necessary for acquiring a driving license will vary depending on whether applicants are applying for a two-wheeler or four-wheeler license.

Under the new regulations, driving training centres must possess a minimum of 1 acre of land. If they are conducting driving tests for four-wheelers, they are required to have at least two acres of land. Additionally, these centres must offer adequate training facilities. It is mandatory for the trainers to have a high school diploma or equivalent, at least five years of driving experience and knowledge of biometrics and IT systems.

These centres are required to provide 29 hours of training over 4 weeks for Light Motor Vehicles (LMV), comprising 8 hours of theory and 21 hours of practical instruction. For Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV), 38 hours of training should be delivered over 6 weeks including 8 hours of theory and 31 hours of practical training.

According to the new regulations, the issuance of a learner’s license (Form 3) will cost Rs 150, with an additional Rs 50 for the learner’s license test or a repeat test. If an individual requires a driving test or a repeat test, the cost will be Rs 300.

The cost of issuing a driving license would be Rs 200 and for an international license, it would be Rs 1,000. If someone has to add another vehicle to their license, then the charge would be Rs 500. Driving schools will face a hefty Rs 5,000 fee for renewing licenses without the training.