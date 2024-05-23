US to send Indian astronaut to ISS by end of 2024: Ambassador Garcetti

By the end of this year, the US will send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS), according to US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti. He confirmed this plan on Wednesday, highlighting the ongoing cooperation between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) through projects like the NISAR Earth-observing mission, which is also expected to launch by year-end.

Garcetti made these remarks during an event celebrating the 248th Independence Day of the United States. He emphasized the importance of India and the US coordinating their research and leveraging each other’s strengths in critical emerging technologies. He noted India’s success with the ‘Chandrayaan 3’ lunar mission, achieved at a fraction of the cost of similar US missions, underscoring the potential benefits of combined efforts.

The ambassador also discussed the potential for collaboration in civilian nuclear energy. He mentioned that the Indian government could address outstanding liability issues post-elections, enabling progress in this area. Two sites in India, Mithi Virdhi in Gujarat and Kovadda in Andhra Pradesh, have been designated for US companies to construct nuclear reactors.