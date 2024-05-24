6 natural foods that lower cortisol level

Here are six natural foods that are known to help lower cortisol levels:

1. Dark Chocolate: Contains antioxidants and can reduce stress hormones like cortisol.

2. Berries: Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are rich in vitamin C, which can help lower cortisol levels.

3. Green Tea: Contains L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes relaxation and reduces cortisol.

4. Leafy Greens: Spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are high in magnesium, which can help regulate cortisol.

5. Fatty Fish: Salmon, mackerel, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can reduce stress and lower cortisol levels.

6. Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are high in healthy fats and magnesium, helping to keep cortisol levels in check.