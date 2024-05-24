7 of family killed, 25 injured in bus accident

New Delhi: At least 7 people were killed and nearly 25 others injured after a truck rammed into a mini-bus in Haryana’s Ambala. The accident happened on the Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway.

The mini-bus was carrying over 30 members of a family from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. They were going to Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu. The bus was hit by a truck. All the passengers on the bus were asleep when the accident happened.

The deceased were identified as Vinod, 50, Manoj, 42, Satbir, 45, Mehar Chand, 70, and six-month-old Deepti. The identity of the rest of the victims was being ascertained.

Dr Kaushal Kumar of Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantt confirmed of the incident and said that injured people are being treated. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

Police said the driver of the truck fled the scene but his vehicle has been seized. A case has been filed and further investigation is on.