At least 14 killed, 3 injured in house fire

Hanoi: At least 14 people were killed, and 3 others were injured in a house fire on Cau Giay district in Hanoi, Vietnam on Friday morning. The fire broke out at a five-storey building. As per reports, the multi-story house has two rooms per floor, was rented out, with an electric bike store on the first floor.

The fire is believed to have started in the courtyard between two blocks used to sell and repair electric bicycles.Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze and have yet to identify the victims.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply for second day in a row

Fires are a common hazard in Vietnam’s densely packed urban centres.