Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar honey-trapped before murder

The investigation into the suspected murder of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar has uncovered chilling details suggesting he was honey-trapped before being strangled and dismembered. The West Bengal CID, which is handling the case, has arrested a suspect from an area near the Bangladesh border. Anwarul arrived in Kolkata on May 12 and stayed with a friend, Gopal Biswas, until he went missing on May 14. A call from Anwarul’s phone to his assistant, Abdur Rauf, was missed on May 16, and the phone was switched off thereafter. Biswas reported Anwarul’s disappearance to the Baranagar Police Station on May 18.

Police suspect that Anwarul was lured to a New Town flat by a woman and then murdered by contract killers. CCTV footage showed Anwarul entering the flat with a man and a woman, who were later seen leaving with a large trolley suitcase. Investigators believe Anwarul was strangled and his body dismembered, with parts likely scattered in different locations. Blood stains and plastic bags were found in the flat, indicating the grisly nature of the crime. A close friend of Anwarul, a US citizen, is suspected of paying around Rs 5 crore to the killers, further complicating the case.

The CID continues to search for Anwarul’s body parts and examine evidence, including messages sent from his phone to mislead his family and friends. The crime appears meticulously planned, with substantial money involved and efforts made to delay the discovery of the body. As the investigation progresses, the police are piecing together the events that led to the MP’s tragic end, while his family and friends seek justice for the heinous act.