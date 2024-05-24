Cyclone Remal: IMD alerts West Bengal, advises fishermen to avoid sea

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for a potential severe cyclonic storm expected to impact the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh in the upcoming days. Initially, the IMD had issued a yellow alert for several districts in West Bengal and a red alert for fishermen in the state on Thursday.

As per the IMD bulletin, a well-marked low-pressure area over the Central Bay of Bengal has developed into a depression on Friday morning. It is forecasted to intensify into a cyclone over the east-central Bay of Bengal by Saturday morning, named Cyclone Remal. The cyclone is expected to cross the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal between Sagar Island and Khepupara around midnight on May 26 as a severe cyclonic storm.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and rain for several districts in West Bengal on Friday, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and others. From Saturday onwards, a yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms and gusty winds, with heavy rain expected in specific areas like East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas. Additionally, a red alert has been issued for fishermen, advising them to avoid venturing into the sea until Monday morning due to expected rough conditions.