Eating these foods will boost libido

There are many reasons for low libido. Lack of a healthy lifestyle including improper diet, sleep, no exercise, smoking, alcohol consumption and stress are some of the main reasons.

Several research studies have shown that fast food that’s high in sugar, carbs and sodium, fats and other ingredients is harmful not just to your overall health and cause obesity, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and others but it can also affect your libido.

Here are some libido-boosting foods you need to have:

Pomegranate: As per studies, drinking pomegranate juice increases testosterone levels. It also helps to reduce blood pressure and improves cardiovascular health. Pomegranate can also improve sperm quality, spermatogenic cell density and antioxidant activity.

Raisins: Raisins helps to stimulate libido and induce sexual arousal. Raisins have natural sugars in them which help boost the energy levels too. The amino acid called arginine in it can even be helpful in treating erectile dysfunction. Raisins can also help beat male infertility but improving sperm motility.

Beetroot: This root vegetable has plenty of nitrates, which can help beat low libido and erectile dysfunction and can also increase the levels of nitric oxide in the body which boosts sexual health.

Dates: Dates are excellent for boosting libido and to improve the quality of your sperm. A study has shown that eating dates can improve the count, the motility and DNA quality of the sperm. It also increased the weights of the testis and epididymis. This mainly due to the presence of estradiol and flavonoid in the dates.