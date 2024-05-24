Food inspectors seize expired items, find violations at Rameshwaram Cafe

Food safety inspectors from the Telangana Food Safety Department uncovered multiple violations during a routine inspection at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Hyderabad’s Madhapur area. Expired food items, including a significant stock of Urad Dal, Nandini Curd, and milk, were discovered during the inspection conducted on Thursday. The authorities promptly disposed of the expired items on-site.

In addition to the expired products, inspectors found improperly labelled items, such as raw rice, White Lobia, and unlabelled jaggery, which were seized during the inspection. The cafe was also found lacking in proper documentation, as medical fitness certificates for food handlers were unavailable, and hygiene concerns were raised due to uncovered dustbins.

The Rameshwaram Cafe, known for its presence in Bengaluru, recently expanded its operations to Hyderabad’s Madhapur area. However, alongside other eateries in the region, it faced scrutiny for serious safety violations. Similar concerns were raised at Baahubali Kitchen, where inspectors found synthetic food colours, a heavy cockroach infestation, and unsanitary conditions, highlighting the importance of adhering to stringent food safety measures to protect public health.