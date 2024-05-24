Food that are high in fibre

Sure, here are some examples of foods that are high in fiber:

Fruits:

1. Apples (with skin)

2. Pears (with skin)

3. Raspberries

4. Bananas

5. Oranges

Vegetables:

1. Broccoli

2. Brussels sprouts

3. Carrots

4. Sweet potatoes (with skin)

5. Spinach

Legumes:

1. Lentils

2. Chickpeas

3. Black beans

4. Kidney beans

5. Split peas

Whole Grains:

1. Oats

2. Brown rice

3. Quinoa

4. Barley

5. Whole wheat bread

Nuts and Seeds:

1. Almonds

2. Chia seeds

3. Flaxseeds

4. Pistachios

5. Sunflower seeds

Other High-Fiber Foods:

1. Avocado

2. Popcorn

3. Bran flakes

4. Pumpkin seeds

5. Edamame

Incorporating a variety of these foods into your diet can help you meet your daily fiber needs and promote overall health.