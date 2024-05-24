Food that are high in fibre

Sure, here are some examples of foods that are high in fiber:
Fruits:
1. Apples (with skin)
2. Pears (with skin)
3. Raspberries
4. Bananas
5. Oranges
Vegetables:
1. Broccoli
2. Brussels sprouts
3. Carrots
4. Sweet potatoes (with skin)
5. Spinach
Legumes:
1. Lentils
2. Chickpeas
3. Black beans
4. Kidney beans
5. Split peas
Whole Grains:
1. Oats
2. Brown rice
3. Quinoa
4. Barley
5. Whole wheat bread
Nuts and Seeds:
1. Almonds
2. Chia seeds
3. Flaxseeds
4. Pistachios
5. Sunflower seeds
Other High-Fiber Foods:
1. Avocado
2. Popcorn
3. Bran flakes
4. Pumpkin seeds
5. Edamame
Incorporating a variety of these foods into your diet can help you meet your daily fiber needs and promote overall health.
