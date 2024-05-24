DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSFoodHealth

Food that are high in fibre

Sure, here are some examples of foods that are high in fiber:

Fruits:
1. Apples (with skin)
2. Pears (with skin)
3. Raspberries
4. Bananas
5. Oranges

Vegetables:
1. Broccoli
2. Brussels sprouts
3. Carrots
4. Sweet potatoes (with skin)
5. Spinach

Legumes:
1. Lentils
2. Chickpeas
3. Black beans
4. Kidney beans
5. Split peas

Whole Grains:
1. Oats
2. Brown rice
3. Quinoa
4. Barley
5. Whole wheat bread

Nuts and Seeds:
1. Almonds
2. Chia seeds
3. Flaxseeds
4. Pistachios
5. Sunflower seeds

Other High-Fiber Foods:
1. Avocado
2. Popcorn
3. Bran flakes
4. Pumpkin seeds
5. Edamame

Incorporating a variety of these foods into your diet can help you meet your daily fiber needs and promote overall health.

