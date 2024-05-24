Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained to the highest in six weeks in early trading on Friday. At the interbank foreign exchange, the local currency opened at 83.26 and gained to trade at 83.17 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 12 paise from its previous close. The forex market was closed on Thursday on account of Buddha Purnima. On Wednesday, the rupee appreciated by 2 paise to settle at 83.29 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 105.11, higher by 0.01 per cent. Moreover, the market capitalisation of listed companies on the NSE surpassed $5 trillion (Rs 416.57 trillion) on Thursday. Foreign investors net bought $560 million of Indian stocks on Thursday, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange of India.