Full list of bank holidays in June 2024

Mumbai: In India, bank branches will remain closed second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. Banks will remain closed across the nation on national holidays like Republic Day, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, and Christmas.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

June 2024 does not feature any nationwide holidays that apply to the entire country. However, there are a few regional holidays observed in specific states.

Here is a detailed list of public holidays for June 2024:

2 June 2024, Sunday: Telangana Formation Day (Telangana)

9 June 2024, Sunday: Maharana Pratap Jayanti (Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan)

10 June 2024, Monday: Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji’s Martyrdom Day (Punjab)

14 June 2024, Friday: Pahili Raja (Orissa)

15 June 2024, Saturday: Raja Sankranti (Orissa)

15 June 2024, Saturday: YMA Day (Mizoram)

17 June 2024, Monday: Bakrid/Eid al-Adha (national holiday except for some states)

21 June 2024, Friday: Vat Savitri Vrat (many states)

22 June 2024, Saturday: Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti (Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab)

30 June 2024, Sunday: Remna Ni (Mizoram)