Heavy May rainfall compensates for summer shortfall

Heavy rains in May have compensated for the earlier summer rainfall shortfall. February, March, and April experienced significant decreases in rainfall, leading to drought-like conditions and record-high temperatures in the state. However, since early May, the state has seen heavy rainfall. From March 1 to May 22, the state received 272.9 mm of rain, almost meeting the expected 273 mm, with over 90 percent of this rainfall occurring in May.

At the end of April, the state faced a 62 percent rainfall deficit, but heavy May rains have mitigated this shortfall. Districts such as Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kannur, and Thrissur received more than normal rainfall, while Idukki district had a 34 percent deficit. Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram met their seasonal rainfall targets. In May alone, the state received 220.3 mm of rain, with 66 percent being excess rainfall. Thiruvananthapuram (325 mm) and Pathanamthitta (294 mm) recorded the highest rainfall.

On May 22, heavy rains caused water to enter the Kozhikode Medical College building, specifically inundating the IMCH (Institute of Maternal and Child Health) ward. This was the first time in fifty years that water had entered the building, leading to the relocation of children in certain wards. The water was pumped out using three motor pumps, and hospital staff worked throughout the night to clean up. In Kochi, heavy waterlogging affected various parts of the city, including the tech hub Infopark in Kakkanad. Two-wheelers and at least 20 houses in Kalamassery and its suburbs were flooded, with waterlogging also reported in Vytilla, MG Road, Kadavanthra, South Chittur, and the KSRTC bus stand.