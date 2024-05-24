Heavy Rainfall: IMD’s Orange alert for Kerala

Kerala continues to face heavy rainfall, with some areas receiving over 200 mm of rain in the past 24 hours. The downpour has led to waterlogging in major cities like Kochi and Thrissur. In response to the ongoing situation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for three districts: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki. An Orange alert signifies the possibility of very heavy rainfall ranging from 11 cm to 20 cm.

The heavy rains have resulted in several fatalities and incidents across the state. Revenue Minister K Rajan reported that 11 people have lost their lives due to drowning, lightning strikes, and wall collapses caused by the rain. Areas like Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode and Cherthala in Alappuzha have received significant rainfall, with some places recording over 20 cm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Authorities are on high alert to manage the situation effectively. Local agencies, including the fire department, police, and revenue department, are prepared to respond to any emergencies. Additionally, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed two teams in the state to assist with rescue and relief efforts. Relief camps have been set up across several districts to accommodate affected individuals, with a total of 223 people currently housed in eight camps.