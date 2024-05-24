Helicopter carrying pilgrims makes emergency landing

A helicopter carrying seven people, including pilgrims, had to make an emergency landing in Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath due to a technical issue. The incident occurred early on Friday morning when the helicopter, which took off from the Sirsi helipad, developed a snag in its rear motor. Despite the technical problem, the pilot managed to safely land the helicopter just a few meters away from the helipad at the Kedarnath temple. Fortunately, all seven occupants, including six pilgrims and the pilot, escaped unharmed.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar confirmed the incident and praised the pilot for his quick decision-making, which prevented a major mishap. He mentioned that the pilgrims were able to complete their visit to the temple after the emergency landing. The authorities have launched further investigations into the incident, which occurred around 7 am. However, the prompt actions of the pilot ensured the safety of all onboard, highlighting the importance of quick and efficient response in emergency situations.