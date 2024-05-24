Indian Railways to operate three Vande Bharat Metro trains from this city: Details

Bhopal: The Indian Railways has decided to operate three Vande Bharat Metro trains from Bhopal,, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. The Vande Bharat Metro trains will operate from Bhopal to Betul, Sagar, and Shajapur.

These trains are projected to operate at an average speed of 120 kilometers per hour. The first train is scheduled to run from Bhopal to Betul via Hoshangabad-Itarsi, while the second train will connect Bhopal to Sagar via Bina, and the third train will travel to Shajapur via Sehore.

The detailed schedule for the Vande Bharat Metro trains is expected to be released by the end of June, with a potential commencement date in July. These trains are projected to operate at an average speed of 120 kilometers per hour.

Also Read: Simple tips to prevent your Aadhaar details from being misused

Unlike traditional AC trains, the Vande Bharat Metro trains will feature sleeper coaches. Each train is expected to consist of 8 to 10 coaches.

The Vande Metro trains, designed for distances ranging from 100-250 kms, will establish connections between approximately 124 cities. Key routes include Lucknow-Kanpur, Agra-Mathura, Delhi-Rewari, Bhubaneswar-Balasore, and Tirupati-Chennai.