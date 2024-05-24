IndiGo to kick start business class service

IndiGo announced on Thursday, May 23, that it will introduce business class seating in its flights this year to cater to rising travel demands in India. The low-cost carrier plans to unveil a “tailor-made business product” in August 2024, marking its 18th anniversary. This announcement follows Interglobe Aviation, IndiGo’s operator, reporting that its net profit more than doubled to ?1,894.8 crore for the quarter ending March 2024. Additionally, IndiGo recently decided to purchase 30 wide-body aircraft.

IndiGo aims to redefine business travel in India by launching this new business class product on the country’s busiest routes. The airline emphasized that the service would increase the availability of premium travel options, aligning with the aspirations of Indian society and the nation’s growing economy. The airline highlighted that this product would appeal to many first-time business travelers. More details about the offering, including the launch date and specific routes, will be revealed around August, coinciding with IndiGo’s anniversary.

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, expressed that India’s and IndiGo’s growth have been closely linked over the past 18 years. As India prepares to become the world’s third-largest economy, Elbers stated that it is IndiGo’s privilege to offer more travel options for business travelers in the New India. The new business class service is expected to be operational before the end of the year, providing enhanced travel experiences for the airline’s customers.