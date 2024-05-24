Know side effects of drinking water from plastic bottles

A human consumes about 44 pounds of plastic over the course of their lifetime, as per studies conducted by the Thomson Reuters Foundation. While consumer behaviour is shifting to favour sustainable products and environmentally responsible behaviours, plastic still reigns supreme in the majority of households. Plastic bottles, jars, containers, cutlery, rubbish bags, and other items abound in our kitchens and their use is expanding at an alarming rate.

According to a recent assessment, India produces 6,000 tonnes of plastic every day, with approximately 10,000 tonnes going uncollected. Plastic not only contributes to environmental degradation but also has a negative impact on human health. In a chat, Kushagra Sharma and Kartik Rajput, Director, Volnaa beverages Pvt. ltd, discussed the negative impacts of drinking water from plastic bottles. ‘We store water in all sorts of plastic bottles, jugs or containers. It can be below grade or high grade, but plastic is plastic! This is a very harmful daily practice as plastic containers carry a lot of chemicals and bacteria’, they said.

Dangers of drinking water from plastic bottles:

Dioxin Production: The sun is directly in front of you. When heat is applied to a surface, a toxin called Dioxin is released, which can hasten the development of breast cancer if swallowed.

BPA generation: Biphenyl A is an oestrogen-mimicking chemical that can cause a variety of health issues in females, including diabetes, obesity, reproductive issues, behavioural issues, and early puberty. It is preferable to avoid storing and drinking water in a plastic bottle.

Impact Immune system: When we drink water from plastic bottles, it has a significant impact on our immune system. When toxins from plastic bottles are consumed, they disrupt our immune system.

Liver Cancer and Reduced Sperm Count: Drinking water from plastic bottles can induce liver cancer and a drop in sperm count due to the presence of a chemical called phthalates in the plastic.

A recent study conducted by the State University of New York in Fredonia stated that bottled water contains high quantities of microplastics, particularly in popular brands. Microplastics are little bits of plastic trash that are 5 millimetres in length or less. It is detected in over 93 percent of bottled water, and while the World Health Organization claims there is no proof that microplastic intake harms your health, it remains a source of concern.