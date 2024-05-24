Malaysia Masters 2024: PV Sindhu enters semifinals

Kuala Lumpur: In Badminton, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu entered women’s singles semifinals of Masters Super 500 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. World No. 15 Sindhu, a former world champion, defeated Han Yue of China by 21-13, 14-21, 21-12 in the quarter-final. Sindhu will now face the winner of the other quarterfinal between Singapore’s Putri Kusuma Wardani and Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

In another women’s singles quarterfinal, Ashmita Chaliha will face sixth seeded Chinese Zhang Yi Man. Ashmita beat the fifth seed American, Beiwen Zhang in pre-quarterfinals yesterday.

However, in other categories, India’s campaign ended in the Round of 16. Kiran George lost to Malaysia’s Zii Jia Lee in Men’s Singles, while in the Men’s Doubles, Sai Pratheek and Krishna Prasad Garaga also lost to Chinese pair of Ren Xiangyu and Ji Ting He. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were defeated by Sung Shuo-yun and Chen Yu of Taiwan in Women’s Doubles.