Market capitalisation of NSE-listed companies touch $5 trillion

Mumbai: The combined market capitalisation of companies listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) touched $5 trillion. Two days ago, the combined market capitalisation of companies listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) also crossed $5 trillion.

Market capitalisation or market cap is the total value of a company’s stock. It is calculated by multiplying the stock price by the number of its outstanding shares.

The journey of the market capitalization of Indian listed companies on the NSE from $2 trillion (July 2017) to $3 trillion (May 2021) took about 46 months, $3 trillion to $4 trillion (December 2023) took about 30 months and the latest $1 trillion addition took just 6 months.

The top five companies by market capitalisation are Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Bank Limited, and Bharti Airtel Limited, as per NSE.

The all-India market capitalisation, including 5,391 listed companies in the BSE, stood at $5 trillion or Rs 414.7 lakh crore. This is about $633 billion higher than that at the start of the year. The market capitalisation of the top-10 companies currently stands at a little above $1 trillion or Rs 90.54 lakh crore.

Company-wise, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) topped the companies in market capitalisation with Rs 19.42 lakh crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with Rs 13.82 lakh crore, HFCD Bank (Rs 11.08 lakh crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 7.88 lakh crore), and Bharti Airtel (Rs 7.62 lakh crore). State Bank of India (SBI) comes sixth with Rs 7.41 lakh crore, followed by LIC (Rs 6.46 lakh crore), Infosys (Rs 5.95 lakh crore), ITC (Rs 5.43 lakh crore), and Hindustan Unilever (Rs 5.42 lakh crore).

BSE’s total market capitalisation had hit $4 trillion in November 2023, and has now soared past $5 trillion in just six months. BSE-listed firms reached the market cap of $1 trillion back in May 2007, doubling in over a decade to $2 trillion in July 2017, and then reaching the $3 trillion mark in May 2021.

Currently, only four stock markets world over are in the $5-trillion-plus club, namely, USA, China, Japan and Hong Kong. The US leads with a market cap of almost $55.65 trillion, followed by China ($9.4 trillion), Japan ($6.42 trillion), and Hong Kong ($5.47 trillion).