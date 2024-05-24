More than 100 dead in massive landslide

Kokopo: More than 100 people have died after a huge landslide struck a remote village in Papua New Guinea on Friday. According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), the landslide hit Kaokalam Village in Enga Province, about 600 kilometres northwest of Port Moresby.

Six villages in Mulitaka, in Enga province’s Porgera-Paiela district, were covered by the landslide. Enga’s provincial administrator, Sandis Tsaka, said emergency response teams had been sent to the area, including disaster, police and health workers.

With 10 million people, Papua New Guinea is the most populous South Pacific nation after Australia. It is a nation of mostly subsistence farmers with 800 languages.

The country is is located on the Pacific’s Ring of Fire. The Pacific’s Ring of Fire is one of the most seismic active areas in the world. More than 90% of earthquakes that occur in the globe strikes here. Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea. It experiences more than 100 earthquakes of magnitude 5 or greater each year. The country has 77 volcanos and 20 of which are active and have the potential to erupt.