Nissan launches Magnite GEZA CVT Special Edition in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Nissan Motor India has launched its Magnite GEZA CVT Special Edition in the Indian markets. The SUV is priced at Rs 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Magnite GEZA CVT Special Edition boast a premium speaker system and larger infotainment features. Key features of the Magnite GEZA CVT Special Edition include a high-resolution 22.86cm touchscreen, Android CarPlay with wireless connectivity, a JBL speaker system, rear camera with trajectory line, ambient lighting with Nissan app-based controls, premium beige-colored seat upholstery (optional), and a distinctive GEZA Edition badge.

The Magnite Geza Special CVT Edition comes equipped with a CVT gearbox coupled to the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The engine churns out 99bhp and 152Nm of peak torque.