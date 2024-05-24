Oppo launches two new smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro were launched in China. The base Oppo Reno 12 is listed in China at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 256GB variants are both priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,500). The top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB version is marked at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 36,800).

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro starts at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option. The 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations are listed at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,500) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000), respectively.

The vanilla Oppo Reno 12 is offered in Ebony Black, Millennium Silver, and Soft Peach (translated from Chinese) colour options. The Reno 12 Pro, on the other hand, comes in Champagne Gold, Ebony Black, and Silver Magic Purple (translated from Chinese) shades.

Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro sport 6.7-inch full-HD+ 1.5K (2,772 x 1,240 pixels) curved OLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The base Oppo Reno 12 is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Star Speed Edition SoC, while the Pro version has a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition chipset. The phones come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. They ship with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

Both Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro carry 50-megapixel main sensors alongside 50-megapixel telephoto cameras with up to 20x digital zoom and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooters. The difference is that the base Oppo Reno 12 is equipped with a Sony LYT-600 primary sensor, whereas the Reno 12 Pro has a Sony IMX890 main sensor. Both handsets also feature 50-megapixel front cameras.

Oppo has packed 5,000mAh batteries in both Oppo Reno 12 handsets with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The phones also support 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C connectivity.