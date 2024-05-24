Poco launches new tablet: Details

Mumbai: Poco Pad was unveiled globally alongside the Poco F6 and Poco F6 Pro. The Poco Pad is priced at $329 (roughly Rs. 27,400) for its sole 8GB + 256GB option but as part of an Early Bird offer it can be bought at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,900). It is offered in Blue and Grey colours.

The Poco Pad sports a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits of peak brightness level, 16:10 aspect ratio as well as TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Poco Pad is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with a Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It runs Android 14-based HyperOS out-of-the-box.

The Poco Pad carries an 8-megapixel sensor at the back and the front. It gets Dolby Atmos-supported quad speakers that are claimed to offer users a cinematic-level audio experience.

The Poco Pad is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The tablet weighs 571g and measures 280 x 181.85 x 7.52mm in size.