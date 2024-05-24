Pune Porsche crash: Teen and father blame family driver

The young Pune teenager implicated in a recent fatal accident, which resulted in two deaths, has asserted that the family’s driver was behind the wheel at the time of the incident. His two friends, who were with him during the crash, have corroborated his statement. The teenager’s father, Vishal Agarwal, a real estate entrepreneur, supported this claim, stating that their family driver was driving the Porsche.

The accident occurred around 3:15 am on Sunday at the Kalyani Nagar junction, involving a speeding Porsche that collided with motorbikes carrying a group of friends, resulting in the deaths of two 24-year-old riders, a man and a woman. Initially, reports suggested the car was driven by Agarwal’s adolescent son. However, recent developments indicate that the family driver, who has been questioned by authorities, claimed he was driving the Porsche at the time of the accident. Vishal Agarwal’s mobile phone has been recovered, and efforts are ongoing to uncover more details about the incident.

The parents of the victims, who live in Madhya Pradesh, are demanding strict punishment for both the accused teenager and his parents, holding them responsible for their children’s deaths. The teenager’s grandfather, Surendra Kumar Agarwal, was also questioned by the crime branch after he assured the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) that the minor would change his behavior, standing surety for the boy’s bail.