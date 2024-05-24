SC issues notice to govt on Aadhaar-NRC list inclusion

The Supreme Court has directed the Central government to provide a comprehensive response to a writ petition requesting Aadhaar cards for individuals excluded from the supplementary NRC list released on August 31, 2018. In a recent order, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud instructed the Centre to submit a detailed reply. Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra, part of the bench, issued the directive after considering the petition filed by lawyer Anando Mukherjee challenging the denial of Aadhaar cards to those not included in the final supplementary National Register of Citizens list.

The bench stated that it would review the case in depth upon receiving the Centre’s response, although a specific date for the hearing was not mentioned. Mukherjee argued that the Centre’s decision was arbitrary, illegal, and lacked merit, emphasizing that Aadhaar is not recognized as proof of citizenship or domicile under the Act. The petition raises concerns about the exclusion of individuals from Aadhaar registration based on their absence from the NRC list, highlighting potential violations of rights and legal provisions.