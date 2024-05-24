Simple tips to prevent your Aadhaar details from being misused

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

If your Aadhaar card is being misused, it could lead you to serious legal trouble. Therefore, you need to secure your Aadhaar card and prevent it from being misused even if it falls into the wrong hands.

We often share KYC (Know Your Customer) documents, which include Aadhaar Card and PAN Card details, for different purposes. Unfortunately, sometimes people might misuse the documents, which could lead to incidents like cyber fraud or banking fraud.

UIDAI, the government agency that issues Aadhaar cards has advised not to share your Aadhaar card number with anyone EVER!

Here are the simple steps to lock your Aadhaar card from home.

Online Method:

Visit the official UIDAI website at https://uidai.gov.in/.

Navigate to the “My Aadhaar” tab.

Select “Aadhaar Services” from the options available.

Click on the “Aadhaar Lock/Unlock” option.

Choose the “Lock UID” option.

Provide your Aadhar card number, full name, and pin code.

Click the “Send OTP” button.

Enter the OTP that you receive on your registered mobile number and submit the request.

By following these steps, your Aadhar card will be successfully locked.

Generate virtual ID number:

Before locking your Aadhaar card, you need to generate a virtual ID number. For that, you need to visit: [https://resident.uidai.gov.in/genericGenerateOrRetriveVID](https://resident.uidai.gov.in/genericGenerateOrRetriveVID) to generate or retrieve the virtual ID number of your Aadhaar card.

Locking Your Aadhar Card via SMS:

Alternatively, you can lock your Aadhar card through SMS as follows:

Send an SMS with the content “GETOTP (last 4 digits of Aadhaar)” to 1947 from your registered mobile number. For example, if your Aadhaar number is 223344556677, the message would be “GETOTP 6677.”

You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

Send another SMS to 1947 with the content “LOCKUID (last 4 digits of Aadhaar) (OTP).” For instance, if your Aadhaar number is 223344556677, and your OTP is 123456, the message would be “LOCKUID 6677 123456.”

After this, you will receive a confirmation message from UIDAI.

Steps to unlock Aadhaar Card:

Online Method:

Begin by visiting the official UIDAI website at https://uidai.gov.in/.

Navigate to the “My Aadhaar” tab.

Within this tab, locate the “Aadhaar Services” section.

You will find the “Aadhaar Lock/Unlock” option; click on it.

From there, choose the “Unlock UID” option.

You will be prompted to enter your 16-digit virtual ID.

Click on the “Send OTP” button.

Enter the OTP that is sent to your registered mobile number and submit the request.