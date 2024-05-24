Singapore Airlines turbulence: Hospitalized passengers undergo spinal surgery

Most passengers and crew on the Singapore Airlines flight that encountered severe turbulence suffered head and spinal injuries, with around 20 people still in ICU in Bangkok following the emergency landing on Tuesday. The affected individuals include two Singaporeans, six Malaysians, three Australians, and one person each from Hong Kong, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The Boeing 777-300ER, carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew, faced turbulence over Myanmar, resulting in one death and over 30 injuries.

Adinun Kittiratanapaibool, director of Bangkok’s Samitivej Srinakarin hospital, reported that six people are being treated for skull and brain injuries, 22 for spinal injuries, and 13 for other bone and muscle injuries. Seventeen surgeries have been performed so far, including nine for spinal injuries. The injured, ranging from 2 to 83 years old, include nine Malaysians, five of whom are in ICU. Malaysian ambassador to Thailand, Jojie Samuel, stated that all are in stable condition except one critically injured crew member with multiple injuries.

Passengers described the chaos during the turbulence, with the flight dropping 6,000 feet unexpectedly. Josh Silverstone, a 24-year-old Briton, recounted the panic and injuries onboard, including people with head lacerations and a woman with severe back pain. Andrew Davies from London noted the suddenness of the turbulence, with minimal warning before the plane dropped. A relief flight later transported 131 passengers and 12 crew to Singapore’s Changi airport to continue their journeys or return home.