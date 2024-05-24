Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended flat on Friday, May 24, 2024. BSE Sensex settled at 75,410, down 8 points or 0.01 per cent. NSE Nifty slipped 11 points, or 0.05 per cent, to end at 22,957.

Meanwhile, Indian equity markets hit fresh record highs for a second straight day on Friday during intial trading. BSE Sensex touched a new high of 75,636.5 in the intraday trade, while the NSE Nifty surpassed the 23,000-mark to hit an all-time high of 23,026

On BSE total stocks traded were 3,919. Out of this, 1,667 advanced against 2,145 stocks that declined; 107 stocks remain unchanged. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 211, and those that hit a 52-week low was 30. In addition, 228 stocks traded in upper circuit, while 259 hit the lower circuit.

Top gainers were HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, BPCL,NTPC, Maruti, UltraTech Cement and Axis Bank. Top losers were Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, ITC, TCS, and Mahindra & Mahindra Adani Ports & SEZ, Tech Mahindra, Titan and JSW Steel.

Meanwhile, in the broader market, the BSE MidCap index touched a new peak of 43,778, and the BSE SmallCap 48,353 level. These indices closed 0.23 per cent higher and 0.20 per cent lower, respectively.

Among sectors, the Nifty Bank, and Private Bank indices added 0.4 per cent each. The Nifty FMCG, on the contrary, fell 0.8 per cent.