Cyclone Remal to make landfall on Sunday: IMD

A depression over the central Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Remal by Saturday morning and escalate into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Friday. This storm is predicted to bring heavy rainfall to coastal West Bengal, north Odisha, and several northeastern states, with wind speeds reaching up to 120 kmph, leading to the inundation of low-lying coastal areas.

The IMD stated that the depression would move north-eastward, intensifying into Cyclone Remal with wind speeds of 34-47 knots by May 25 morning and further intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm (48-63 knots) by the night of May 25. The storm is expected to move northwards, likely crossing the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal between Sagar Island and Khepupara around Sunday midnight, with wind speeds escalating to 110-120 kmph by Sunday evening. Heavy rainfall is forecasted for coastal West Bengal, north Odisha, and northeastern states, including Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, and southern Manipur, from May 26 to May 28.

The IMD also warned of a storm surge about 1.0 meter above the astronomical tide, likely to inundate low-lying areas of coastal West Bengal and Bangladesh, accompanied by gale winds of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from May 25 morning, increasing to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph over the North Bay of Bengal. Major damages, such as uprooting trees and traffic disruptions due to water-logging, are expected. Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea, and the public is urged to remain indoors and avoid travel in affected areas. Additionally, heatwave conditions are expected to persist in northwest India, the western Himalayan region, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat over the next 4-5 days, with temperatures in some areas reaching 44-47°C.