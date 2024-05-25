Delhi CM Kejriwal casts vote, shares photo

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cast his vote, emphasizing his opposition to “inflation and unemployment” as he addressed supporters outside a polling booth in the capital. Voting was underway for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

Kejriwal, currently on interim bail until June 1 after challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the Supreme Court, voted alongside his family, including his wife Sunita, for Congress ally candidate Jai Prakash Aggarwal. Speaking to reporters, he said, “My father, wife, and both my children voted. My mother could not come today as she is very ill. I have voted against inflation and unemployment.” He encouraged all voters to participate despite the heat, urging them not to stay home.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha had earlier mentioned that Kejriwal would vote for the Congress candidate, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would vote for the AAP candidate. As of 11 am, the nationwide voter turnout was recorded at 25.8 per cent across 58 constituencies.